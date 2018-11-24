The National Capital Police Office ( NCRPO) on Friday relieved the Las Pinas City chief of police and 36 policemen from its Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) as investigation is ongoing regarding seven police officers who were allegedly involved in illegal activities.

"I would like to announce also, that for command responsibility. (Senior Superintendent Marion) Balonglong, you are relieved as chief of police of Las Pinas City police station," National Capital Region Police Office Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar said.

"The chief PNP (Director General Oscar Albayalde) called for all unit commanders- and the reason for that is he wants to rely the internal cleansing we are doing. One mentioned is the 'strike one' policy, that the chief of police and commanders are accountable on what their personnel is doing," he added.

Senior Supt. Simnar Gran from NCRPO's regional investigation and detective management division is designated officer-in-charge, replacing Balonglong.

Eleazar's announcement came after the arrest of a minor in an entrapment operation in Paranaque City Wednesday evening for robbery and extortion reported by a woman from Silang, Cavite. The woman claimed her brother was arrested for alleged possesion of illegal drugs in Las Pinas City.

Eleazar said officers are allegedly negotiating P200,000 for the release of complainant's brother.

A report from the Southern Police District said the operation led to a chase that resulted in the arrest of a certain "Jay" who allegedly identified four policemen as his companions.

They were PO3 Joel Lupig; PO2 Vener Guanlao; PO1 Mark Jefferson Fulgencio; and PO1 Jeffrey De Leon were formerly assigned to different police precincts before being reassigned to SDEU last October 3, 2018. The four escaped during the operation.

SPD said after record checking, seven personnel are being tagged to have been involved in illegal activities.

The other three were PO1 Raymart D Gomez, assigned at the SDEU, while PO2 Jayson Arellano and PO1 Erickson Rivera were assigned with the Police Community Precinct 8 prior to their assignment with the SDEU.

Eleazar said these cops were asked to reported by the SPD director to the SPD headquarters but didn't appear.

"We are not saying that everyone is involved, but it's already contaminated. Between the safety of police unit and the welfare of the public, I would rather relief the entire unit rather than having further problem," he said.

Eleazar called for the suspects to surrender before police "hunt them down like criminals".

Eleazar said the relief of Las Pinas police chief will serve as warning for other commanders to monitor their subordinates.

He also asked the public to continue reporting these kind of incidents to the authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS