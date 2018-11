Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Echigo at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila Friday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard ( PCG) said.

Commodore Joseph Badajos, acting commander of Coast Guard Surface Support Force, welcomed Captain Chikara Toyota and his 53 sailing crew.

The Philippines and Japan coast guards will conduct a joint anti-piracy exercise off 1 nautical mile North of Sangley Point, Cavite City on Sunday. DMS