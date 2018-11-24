President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered increased deployment of government forces in some provinces in Visayas and in Bicol region to suppress lawlessness.

Memorandum Order No. 32, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed on November 22 by the order of the President, said that a "number of sporadic acts of violence" have occurred recently in some areas in the country, particularly in Samar, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental, all in Visayas, and the Bicol region.

He said the atrocities were committed by lawless groups.

With this, Mediadea said the Department of National Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government shall "coordinate the immediate deployment of additional forces of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) to suppress lawless violence and acts of terror in the provinces of Samar, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and the Bicol Region, and prevent such violence from spreading and escalating elsewhere in the country."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo cited that in Northern Samar, the incidents of violence, include among others, ambush of soldiers providing relief to victims of a typhoon, armed attack at the police station in Lapinig, ambush attack against the 63rd Infantry Battalion in Matuguinao, and assault on the former mayor of San Jose de Buan.

In Negros Oriental, he noted the torching of heavy equipment in Manjuyod, strafing of the house of the barangay chairman, attack of police detachments, and the killing of a police chief in separate occasions in Guihulngan.

In Negros Occidental, the attack was directed against 62nd IB while conducting clearing and combat operations in preparation for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Kabankalan and the massacre of nine farmers in Sagay, he said.

The Bicol region has also suffered from a series of instances of lawless violence which include the ambush of the convoy of Food and Drug Administration Director-General Nela Charade Puno in Camarines Sur, firefights in Lagonoy, and clash in Bato, among others, he added.

Panelo did not cite who were responsible in those "wave of lawless violence." But the military previously blamed the communist New People's Army in most of those acts.

Duterte's MO 32 was in relation to Proclamation No. 55 in 2016, declaring a state of national emergency on account of lawless violence in Mindanao.

"To ensure respect and protection of the fundamental civil and political rights of our citizens, there is a need to reiterate the measure that the AFP and PNP can undertake during the state of national emergency on account of lawless violence," MO 32 read.

Under the Order, the AFP, PNP and the Department of Justice, in close coordination with each and other and other law enforcement agencies and with the assistance of the intelligence community, were tasked to "intensify their local and transnational intelligence operations against individuals or groups suspected of, or responsible for, committing or conspiring to commit acts of lawless violence in the Philippines, as well as the prompt investigation and prosecution of all individuals or groups apprehended for committing, or conspiring to commit, acts of lawless violence."

The local government units were also asked to give their full support and utmost cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of the Order.

The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives viewed Duterte's MO 32 as a prelude to the declaration of martial law in the whole Philippines.

Martial law has been imposed in Mindanao since May last year due to the Marawi crisis.

Panelo said Duterte's order reflects his assurance to the people that the authorities will continue respecting and giving due regard to the constitutional rights of all individuals while it is in place.

"No civil or political rights are suspended during the existence of a state of national emergency on account of lawless violence," the MO said.

The military and the police, in particular, the MO said were enjoined to observe existing rules and jurisprudence in instances that may justify the implementation of warrantless arrests, searches and seizures, as well as ensure compliance with guidelines for police or military checkpoints and stop-and-frisk situations.

"Any AFP or PNP personnel found violating any of the foregoing constitutional rights shall be held administratively, civilly or criminally liable therefor," it added.

In an interview by ANC, asked if Duterte could also order the deployment of more troops in other areas, Panelo said, "if there are reports coming to us regarding acts of violence, terrorism, then the government will respond accordingly."

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS