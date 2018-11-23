A suspected member of a local terrorist group, Dawlah Islamiyah, was killed in a buy-bust operation in Ormoc City on Thursday.

Capt. Salvacion Evangelista, civil military operations of the Army’s 802nd Infantry Brigade, said military and police conducted a buy-bust operation against Joseph Anulga Jr. at Sitio Lawis in Barangay Airport, Ormoc City around 8 am.

Anulga was killed after resisting arrest.

"Anulga resisted arrest during the bu- bust operation conducted by CIDG ( Criminal Investigation and Detection

Group) in connection with his gun-running activities," Evangelista said in a report.

An Islamic convert, Anulga is a direct associate of Yusuf Macuto who was killed during the Marawi siege and involved in different bombing incidents.

He was reported by residents of Ormoc City for recruiting locals in converting to Islam.

Brigadier General Lope Dagoy, commander of the 802nd Brigade, said Anulga’s death showed the government’s conviction in protecting people from lawless elements.

"This is a clear message that your AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) will not allow neither tolerate terror groups in our midst," Dagoy said. Ella Dionisio/DMS