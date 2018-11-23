A Sokol helicopter of the Philippine Air Force carrying a partylist representative and 11 others crash-landed at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac, Wednesday afternoon.

Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said there were eight civilian passengers, two pilots and two others on board. No casualties were reported but the pilot-in-command sustained a head injury, said Arevalo in a statement.

According to Capas Police, the passengers were about to attend an Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) legislative stakeholders and engagement activity when the Sokol chopper made a hard landing at the Durungawan Landing Zone around 2 pm.

In a radio interview with DZBB, Commission on Appointments Sergeant-at-Arms Arthur Baybayan, who was one of the passengers, said there were no fatalities.

Baybayan said among the injured passengers was Coop Natco Partylist Representative Anthony Bravo.

"Congressman Bravo, the secretary general of the House of Representatives, was there with me," Baybayan said.

Arevalo said some passengers were being treated at the Clark City Hospital while others were brought to the Philippine Army Training and Doctrines Command Hospital for checkup.

Arevalo said the military is trying to find out what caused the mishap. DMS