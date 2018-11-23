President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Thursday that he would order the dismissal of policemen who would continue to hang around casinos.

In a speech in Cavite, Duterte said he did not want the cops to be involved in kidnapping that usually takes place inside the casinos.

"That Okada, s** of a b****. I'd like to announce, all the policemen go away from there. It's crawling with usurers, kidnappers. If I pass that area and I saw you, I will run over you," he said, referring to Okada Manila in Paranaque City.

"Better go away, all the law enforcement should not...I do not want even a police car there...they kidnap, there inside the room, then they start to negotiate. After paying, once the person goes out, he would be killed. And what are the policemen doing there? What's your business?" he said.

"If you violate my order, I will dismiss you from the service. That’s an order because you are there to commit a crime," Duterte said.

Duterte said he might assign the Army or the Rangers to patrol the casino areas.

"I do not want to see any law enforcement guy there, either in uniform or in civilian clothes," he added.

Duterte asked policemen not to engage in any criminal activities.

"Do not make it hard for me," he said, adding that he has been trying to give to them everything that they want, such as the weapons, cars and higher salaries.

"I take care when you are --- when you die, even in --- it’s just a sickness. Take care of your family, the expense of government. You better try to sort it out," he said.

"You know I’m not here to declare martial law. I’ll just go ahead in what I want to do," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS