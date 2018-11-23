まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,610
$100=P5,220

11月23日のまにら新聞から

Duterte says Trump trying to clean mess created by Obama in Philippine-US ties

［ 158 words｜2018.11.23｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that United States President Donald Trump is trying to clean the mess in the relationship of the two countries, which was strained during the Obama administration.

In a speech in Cavite, Duterte said the strained relationship of the Philippines and the US started with former US President Barack Obama.

"That's why this strained relation I admit it --- with America --- started with Obama. Trump is cleaning the mess," he said.

He recalled how Obama "reprimanded" him in a press interview regarding his war on drugs.

"We are both heads of state. If you have some qualms against me, why don't you go to the United Nations and

squall there until kingdom come? I said, 'You are a son of a b****. I said, 'You can go to hell'," he said.

Obama had criticized the Duterte administration for the thousands of people who were killed due to his war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS