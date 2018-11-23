Malacanang expressed confidence on Thursday the proposed P3.757-trillion budget for next year will be passed before the end of the year.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement as the House expressed reservation over the passage of the proposed budget due to alleged insertions worth P55 billion.

"Well, the House knows that this is the budget proposal of the Palace. And so, they will have to do their job. If there are questions on the budget, they will raise them and we will respond to them," he said in a press briefing.

Asked if the Palace is convinced that the budget would be passed within the year, he said, "of course."

House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya has said the budget approval has been delayed because of a number of unusually belated requests from President Rodrigo Duterte and certain Cabinet members.

But Panelo said it was just Andaya's "perception."

"But any question regarding that, if raised, will be responded to by Budget Secretary Ben Diokno," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS