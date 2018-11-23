President Rodrigo Duterte sacked on Thursday an executive of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council ( HUDCC) due to alleged corruption.

In a speech during the inauguration of the Cavite Gateway Terminal in Tanza, Cavite, Duterte said he dismissed HUDCC Secretary-General Falconi V. Millar.

"Just before I left my office, I signed a dismissal order of the secretary-general of Housing. A certain Millar," he said.

"I was reading the resume earlier, I was looking at the termination and knew what a deep s*** the guy has created for...valedictorian, he's low-class and everything," he added.

In a text message to reporters, Millar said he resigned. "I filed my resignation this morning," he said.

Millar claimed that he was a victim of a demolition job.

"It is an obvious demolition job, in protecting the interest of the government, I have annoyed some personalities," he said.

Duterte said in his 23 years as mayor of Davao City, he had seen many cases of corruption.

"Along the way, corruption creeps in...you know when you are there secretary-general, you have the power, you have the authority. You can do corruption and it can corrupt you, give you a little or it corrupts you absolutely. So power corrupt is a --- and sometimes it is really you want your money to go to your pocket almost everyday. That’s the sad story about this government --- government for government," Duterte explained.

However, Duterte did not specifically cite the irregularity Millar was allegedly involved in.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte's order dismissing Millar takes effect immediately.

"We assure the public that the delivery of public services shall unimpededly continue, especially in rehabilitating Marawi City and other affected areas," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS