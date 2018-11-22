Six alleged member of a robbery hold-up group were killed in an encounter with police at checkpoint in Cagayan Monday evening.

In a report, the Cagayan Police Regional Office said the suspects belonged to the Gener Dunag Robbery Group involved in a series of incidents in the second district.

An initial report said the encounter took place around 10:35 pm along the National Highway in Barangay Bangag, Lal-lo town after receiving a report the group was conducting a robbery in Barangay Logac.

Responding officers pursued the suspects after being informed by the victims that the group is armed and were on a white van.

"Responding personnel pursued the vehicle and spotted the same along the Maharlika Highway moving towards Magapit, Lal-lo," a report said.

Suspects fired at police while trying to pass through a checkpoint. Police retaliated resulting in the death of the six suspects.

One of the suspects escaped but was later arrested at the Magapit Bridge.

Authorities recovered four firearms, magazines and ammunition. They also got P296,000 worth of cash, jewelries and cellphones which the suspects robbed from the victims.

Suspects were brought to a funeral home in Lal-lo while other pieces of evidence were taken by the responding crime scene operatives. Ella Dionisio/DMS