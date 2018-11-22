Tropical depression "Samuel" moves toward the Sulu Sea, approaching the Cuyo archipelago Wednesday after making landfall five times on Tuesday evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest bulletin.

As of 5 pm, weather forecasters lifted the tropical cyclone warning signal number one issued over the northern portion of Negros Occidental.

The center of "Samuel" was seen at 65 kilometer south-southeast of Cuyo, Palawan with maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

It is moving west at 30 kilometers per hour.

Signal number one remains over Romblon, southern portions of Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian and the Cuyo group of islands, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over these areas as well as in Aurora, Quezon and Panay island. Residents of these areas are advised to take precautionary measures. Fisherfolks and small seacrafts are not allowed to venture out in the affected areas and in northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, Pagasa said.

Pagasa said Metro Manila and areas in Central Luzon will experience light to occasionally heavy rains within 12 hours.

"Samuel" is set to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday evening to early morning of Friday, Pagasa said. Improved weather all over the regions is expected by Saturday. DMS