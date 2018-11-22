The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) on Wednesday said the two-day state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Manila was generally peaceful.

NCRPO Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar said the success of this historic visit is the result of "extensive security coverage and collaboration between the member agencies, local government units, law enforcement counterparts and our stakeholders".

"The National Capital Region Police Office takes pride being part of the country’s breakthrough for upstaging a safe, well organized and generally peaceful state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping," Eleazar said in a statement.

Militant groups protested in front of the Chinese Embassy in Makati on Tuesday but the rally ended without incident.

He said the public's vigilance and support also played an essential role in boosting the relationship of two countries.

"Public’s vigilance and support also played an essential role in this endeavor of boosting China ? Philippine mutual relations standing in this new era of forging stronger ties, strategic mutual trust, profound economic cooperation and closer exchanges," he said.

The NCRPO deployed around 5,500 personnel from Manila Police District and Southern Police District. Ella Dionisio/DMS