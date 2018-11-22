Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed doubt on the accuracy of the Social Weather Stations' (SWS) latest survey saying Filipinos reject the action being taken by the government in dealing with China over the disputed waters.

"I have doubt on accuracy of the survey. Surveys cab lie especially if the survey sample is not representative of the population," Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

He also questioned the release of the survey which timed with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit in Manila.

"In fact, one can tailor a survey that would agree with a preferred conclusion. Also, why was the survey timed during the state visit of Pres. Xi Jinping?" he said.

Defense department spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the idea of West Philippine Sea being sold to China is not true.

"In general, we have seven out of the nine feature occupied undergoing renovation," Andolong said.

"Definitely not. I don't know where the hype came from, in fact he (Pres. Rodrigo Duterte) is very vocal that we're not giving away," he added.

Andolong said the "mere fact" that the government is talking to China is already an action.

"It's better to talk than to shoot- action is being taken and it's all more on the diplomatic area," he said.

According to SWS survey last Tuesday, about 84 percent of Filipinos said the government's approached in dealing with China in the issue of the West Philippine Sea is not right.

Also, Filipinos' trust towards China was at a poor -22 due to harassment felt by fishermen in the disputed waters. Xi left Manila after his two-day state visit last November 20 and 21. Ella Dionisio/DMS