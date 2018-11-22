A Japanese consortium has won the contract for the construction of Metro Manila subway project for P11.7 billion, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Wednesday.

In his regular forum, Diokno said the winning bidder was OCGlobal.

"This is the winning bidder for the subway...consisting of six Japanese firms," he said.

The six companies are Oriental Consultants, Co. Ltd.; Tokyo Metro, Co. Ltd; Katahira & Engineers International; Pacific Consultants Co., Ltd.; Tonichi Engineering Consultants, Inc.; and Metro Development Co., Ltd.

In a text message, Diokno explained that the P11.7 billion contract would be as "general consultant."

The job includes design review; tender assistance; construction supervision; facilitation of implementation of environmental management plan, monitoring, and resettlement action; support on operation and management; human resource training; technology transfer; and coordination and support.

"In short, the contract is for the entire project for 11-25 years," Diokno said.

He assured that the construction of the subway would be started soon.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier said the country's first subway system would be breaking ground in December.

He has said that the government is targeting the partial operation of the first three stations - Mindanao Avenue, North Avenue and Tandang Sora, all in Quezon City - before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office by 2022.

The 23.6-kilometer Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase I will run from Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City to FTI in Taguig City then to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In March, the Philippines and Japan signed the agreement for the 104.53 billion yen loan (approximately $934.75 million), representing the first tranche of the total loan financing requirement of 573.73 billion yen (approximately $5.31 billion or P259.6 billion) pledged by the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the 1st phase of the subway project, the biggest amount it has ever committed to any country. Celerina Monte/DMS