The Philippine government has yet to make public the memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development with China a day after it was signed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it had no copies of the documents signed between the Philippines and China, which President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed in Malacañang on Tuesday.

The DFA said the signed documents, like the deal on oil and gas development, were with the concerned agencies, such as the Department of Energy.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, in a text message said, "We have no copy yet."

During the exchange of the MOU with China on Tuesday, it was Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. who represented the Philippines.

Even Malacañang could not provide a copy of the deal with China.

"The Palace takes into account that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which is the Office of Primary Responsibility during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country, is still preoccupied with activities on Day 2 of the Chinese leader's visit. We therefore ask for everyone's understanding, especially the media, in this regard," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

"We assure everyone that the government would release all pertinent information for public consumption once President Xi's visit has culminated, and as soon as the complete, proper, and correct documents become certified and available," he said.

Xi left the country Wednesday afternoon after his two-day state visit in the country upon Duterte's invitation. Celerina Monte/DMS