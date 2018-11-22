The Philippines and China have agreed to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities in the disputed South China Sea.

This was contained in the joint statement between the two countries and was released on Wednesday, the last day of the two-day state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Philippines.

"Both sides agree to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities in the South China Sea that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability," the joint statement read.

But the statement came as Reuters reported, citing the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies report that China installed a new platform on a remote part of the Paracel Islands in the disputed waters.

Paracel Islands, a group of islands, reefs and other maritime features in the South China Sea, is also being claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

"Both sides stay committed to addressing disputes by peaceful means, without resorting to the threat or use of force, through friendly consultations and negotiations by sovereign states directly concerned, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and the 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," the joint statement said.

The UN Arbitration Tribunal award on the Philippines, invalidating China's historic and sovereign claim over almost the entire South China Sea through its nine-dash line was based on the 1982 UNCLOS. But China has been refusing to accept the arbitral ruling.

The joint statement also said that both sides reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability, freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea.

Manila and Beijing also reaffirmed that contentious issues are not the sum total of China-Philippines bilateral relations and should not exclude mutually beneficial cooperation in other fields, it said.

The Philippines and China, together with ASEAN member states, also reiterated the need to work for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in its entirety.

They also agreed to maintain the positive momentum of the negotiations on the single draft code of conduct negotiating text, with a view towards the early adoption of an effective COC, based on consensus.

Aside from the Philippines, China, Vietnam and Taiwan, the other claimants in the South China Sea are Brunei, Malaysia. Celerina Monte/DMS