A police officer was shot several times while driving a van in Cagayan de Oro Tuesday morning.

In a report, Superintendent Michael Jhon Deloso, who is assigned at the Regional Police Strategy Management Unit, was fired upon by unidentified suspects at 9:45 am at the corner of Luna street, Provincial Capitol Ground, Cagayan de Oro City.

Deloso was brought to Northern Mindanao Medical Center, police said. DMS