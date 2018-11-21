The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Tuesday signed a joint letter of intent with China Telecommunications Corp. for using the agency’s existing cable landing station with the latter’s submarine cable.

China Telecom’s international submarine telecommunications cable will connect Hong Kong, the USA and the Philippines. The facility uses optical fiber technology to carry signal and digital data, including telephone and internet traffic, across oceans and seas.

“This is our first step in providing the foundation for faster and cheaper internet services for Filipinos. With this partnership, we are setting up our International Gateway Facility that is critical for world-class telecommunications services,” Mislatel Consortium spokesperson. Adel Tamano said.

Together with Udenna Corp. and Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp., China Telecom is part of the consortium which has recently been named New Major Player in the telecommunications market.

The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday issued a confirmation to Mislatel Group as the new major player that would challenge duopoly PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.

Mislatel Consortium got a commitment rate of 456.84 out of 500 points and offered a P25.7-billion performance bond if it failed to provide faster telecommunications and internet services in five years.

Mislatel will invest P257 billion over a five-year period, with P150 billion committed to its first year of operations.

The company plans to cover 84 percent of the population in five years and 34 percent in its first year of operation. DMS