An official of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council ( NDRRMC) urged residents to follow orders to evacuate as Tropical Depression "Samuel" neared the Leyte Gulf area Tuesday afternoon.

As of 11 am, the NDRRMC) issued a heavy rainfall warning alert over areas in Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran.

In a radio interview, NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas reminded residents to comply with pre-emptive evacuation orders.

“If you are told by the local government that you need to temporarily evacuate and you will be placed in a safe haven, please do not hesitate,” Poasadas said.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (Pagasa) 5 pm bulletin, "Samuel" maintained its maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 65 kilometers per hour.

It was last spotted at 250 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte and is moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to make landfall in areas between Eastern Samar and Dinagat Islands Tuesday evening.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas and landslides over Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island.

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 is up in Masbate including Ticao Island, Romblon, Southern Oriental Mindoro, Southern Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands, Samar, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin.

"Samuel" is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday morning. DMS