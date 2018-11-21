About 84 percent of Filipinos said the government's approach in dealing with conflicts against China in the issue of the West Philippine Sea is "not right", a Social Weather Station (SWS) survey said on Tuesday.

The survey, released on the day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit, said the respondents rejected the government's policy leaving China alone with its infrastructure and military presence in the disputed waters.

The survey result is up by three points from the 81 percent last June.

"87 percent say it is important that the Philippines regains control of the islands occupied by China in the West Philippine Sea," the survey said.

SWS said 86 percent of Pinoys said it is "right to strengthen the military capability, especially the Philippine Navy."

Seventy-one percent believed it is right for the government to bring the issue to international organizations, like the United Nations or Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), for diplomatic and peaceful negotiation with China about the disputed territories.

According to the survey, Filipinos' trust towards China was a poor -22 after 65 percent said they are aware the Chinese Coast Guard forced Filipino fisherman in the disputed waters to turn over their catch.

Some 62 percent knew the government is unable to prevent Chinese from fishing in the West Philippine Sea and 50 percent knew the government of China created artificial islands that they use military airbases.

"Distrust in China was higher among those who already knew that the Philippines is unable to prevent Chinese fishermen from fishing in the West Philippine Sea before the survey, compared to the neutral -3 among those who just learned about it," it said.

"Distrust in China was also higher among those aware that China created artificial islands that they use as military airbases even before the survey, compared to the neutral -9 among those who learned about it during the interview," it added.

Of the 1,500 adult Filipinos interviewed, 89 percent of them are aware of the sea conflict before the interview, 15 percent had extensive knowledge, 32 percent had adequate knowledge, 41 percent had only a little knowledge, and 12 percent had very little knowledge about the issue.

On the same survey conducted last September 15-23, the United States got a very good +59 net trust while Japan declined at a moderate +28. Malaysia remained at neutral -2 and Israel rose its record-high moderate +13. Ella Dionisio/DMS