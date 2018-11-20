Two suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters ( BIFF) were killed after avoiding checkpoints in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat Monday morning.

A report from Police Region Office 12 said joint elements between cops and army conducted checkpoints after receiving information an improvised explosive device will be transported within the ares of Tacurong City and Isulan municipality.

Around 2:30 am in Kapingkong road, Barangay EJC Montilla, the two suspects on board a multi cab hesitated in passing through the Isulan checkpoint after seeing security forces. They made a sudden u-turn going to Tacurong City after authorities called their attention.

Upon passing the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 12 checkpoint, suspects fired towards the police officers manning the said checkpoint prompting joint security forces to chase the said multi cab.

Suspects were cornered upon reaching Kapingkong road and a firefight ensued that resulted to their death.

Authorities recovered one pistol bearing a Philippine National Police logo, ammunition, a homemade bomb and a flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag. Ella Dionisio/DMS