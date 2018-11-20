President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all government agencies under the executive department to take an active role in the fight against illegal drugs.

Memorandum Circular No. 53, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed by authority of the President, noted it is the policy of the State to pursue an effective campaign against trafficking and use of dangerous drugs through an integrated system of planning, implementation and enforcement of anti-illegal drug abuse policies, programs, and projects.

"The drug problem continues to degrade the moral fiber of society, undermining the rule of law, and has evolved as a national security problem," the MC said.

With this, Duterte directed that all government offices, agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, "to immediately mobilize their assets and take an active role in the government's anti-illegal drugs campaign, in accordance with their respective mandates."

The MC was signed on November 12.

When Duterte assumed office in 2016, he declared an all-out war against illegal drugs.

Since then, over 4,000 individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs have been killed.

Duterte is facing at least two complaints for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court due to his war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS