Tropical depression "Samuel" is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and make landfall over the Eastern Visayas and Caraga area Tuesday afternoon or evening, the state weather forecasting agency said Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services ( Pag-asa) said as of 4 pm, Monday, the tropical depression was travelling at 25 kph northwest over the Philippine Sea with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 65 kph.

The center of "Samuel" was located at 505 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Pag-asa placed over 15 areas under signal number one, including provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

"Samuel" is expected to cause moderate to heavy rains over Caraga region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, as well as in the provinces of Negros Occidental, Davao Oriental, Compostella Valley, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin.

Strong gusts of wind and rain may trigger flooding and landslides in the areas. Residents are advised to take precautions.

According to the latest weather forecast, the tropical depression is set to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday. DMS,