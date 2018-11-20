Malacanang assured on Monday the government would not arrest the peace negotiators of the communist rebels who are planning to come to the Philippines from the Netherlands.

In an interview with ANC, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that National Democratic Front negotiators Fidel Agcaoili and Luis Jalandoni would not be apprehended once they arrive in the country because they would be coming here because of the informal talk.

"There is no cancellation of any informal talk, what we have is one of them saying that he is afraid of being arrested. And we’re saying that you cannot be arrested if you would want to have a talk," he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo A?o has threatened to arrest the NDF officials as formal peace talks with the government have been terminated last year.

But despite A?o's threat, Panelo said, "how can we be talking if they will be coming in just to be arrested? As I said, Secretary A?o was only saying that on the basis of the cancellation the peace talks. So if there is any informal talks then that would not apply."

News reports said Jalandoni did not want to push with the trip to Manila for fear that he could be arrested.

The government has been hunting down the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-NDF consultants who were released from detention prior to the termination of the peace talks last year.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier tasked Panelo and Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza to have "informal chat" with Agcaoili and Jalandoni when they come to the country next year.

Asked of Duterte's instruction in their informal chat with the NDF leaders, Panelo said, "Well, the instruction is to meet with them and see if there is any compelling reason for the President to continue with the peace talks."

"That was the marching order. We’ll have to sit down and discuss, if we can agree on terms and conditions prior to the talks." Celerina Monte/DMS