President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the stakeholders to refrain from "adventurism" in the disputed South China Sea.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Duterte made the call during the recently concluded 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits held in Singapore.

"In his National Statement, the President reaffirmed the need to maintain and promote peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and stressed the need to exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation," Panelo said in a statement he issued late Sunday night following Duterte's return from Singapore and Papua New Guinea where he also attended the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting.

"The President asserted that aggressive moves by nations can worsen the situation with damage that could be exponential. The President urged stakeholders to desist from adventurism in the South China Sea," he said.

Duterte earlier told reporters at the sidelines of ASEAN Summit that he did not want any military exercise, including that of the United States, in the South China Sea to prevent "friction."

He has said that China was "already in possession" of the South China Sea. This, however, drew criticisms from some quarters, including US Vice President Mike Pence who said that the South China Sea does not belong to any one nation.

The Philippines has been designated as the coordinator of ASEAN-China Relations for three years until 2021.

Duterte has vowed to push for the effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea during the three year period.

The Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Vietnam, all ASEAN members, and China have been claiming parts or whole of the South China Sea. Taiwan is also laying claim in the area. Celerina Monte/DMS