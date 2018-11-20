The chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front ( MILF) made a historical visit at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP) in Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

AFP chief General Carlito Galvez Jr., in a press conference, said the visit of MILF Chair Al-Haj Murad Ibrahim signifies the strong trust and confidence of the MILF with the military and national government.

Galvez said on October 6, they paid a visit to MILF's Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat where they declared the war is over between the two organizations.

"The visits done by AFP and MILF manifest the strong mutual desire of both party towards just and lasting peace for the Bangsamoro Region," Galvez said.

Murad said he is grateful for being honored inside the Camp Aguinaldo.

"I never imagine that during those dark days that I will one day step inside a military camp and be treated with exceptional honor," Murad said.

He clarified that the MILF's enemy is not the government troops but the oppression and injustice in the country.

"We never considered the Armed Forces of the Philippines or any soldiers of the republic as our enemy, what we have always considered as enemy is oppression and injustice," he said.

"In the pursuit however of our struggle for the right to self determination of our people we saw them, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the instrument of the injustices committed against our people such as the loss of our homeland, discrimination and prejudices, massacres as well as denial of our freedom to practice our religion," he added.

During their meeting, Galvez said he assured the MILF that the military will continue to support the peace process.

"We talked about issues way ahead but most of the time our (conversation) is the assurance because I will be retiring in the next 22 days and I'm reassuring the MILF that the AFP will be fully supportive despite who will be the new leader," he said.

Murad said during the transition period of the peace process, the MILF and government forces will organize a joint peace and security team to cope with the challenges on the ground.

"This joint peace and security team will be basically handling the security aspect during the transition period. So this is a combination of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces," he said.

"So we are hoping that with the formation of the joint peace and security team, then we can be more effective in countering the challenges in the ground," he added.

During the effective implementation of Bangsamoro Organic Law, Galvez hoped they can also reach out to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters to have a long lasting peace in Mindanao.

"If the fighting that they are waging is some sort of-- a waste of life--- in Central Mindanao and also in areas like Sulu, we would like to also convey that maybe with the implementation of the signed agreements we will be able to have a just and lasting peace in these areas," he said.

The plebiscite on the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law is set on January 21, 2019.

Murad is confident that with their partnership with the AFP and other government agency, they can succeed in their "pursuit for peace development" for their people, homeland and country. Ella Dionisio/DMS