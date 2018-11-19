Six police officers were injured in an ambush by suspected communist rebels in Camarines Sur province Saturday afternoon.

Chief Supt. Benigno Durana, Philippine National Police spokesman, said that undetermined number of New People's Army rebels attacked the vehicle of Camarines Sur 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company at Sitio Panatag, Brgy. Mambulo Nuevo in Libmanan town at around 4:30pm.

The nine-member team came from a joint medical mission with the local military units in Brgy. Bagamelon of the said town and was on its way back to Libmanan town proper when the gunmen detonated improvised explosive devices and then opened fire at them, resulting to an encounter.

The rebels fled towards an unknown direction after the incident.

Durana said the wounded personnel were Police Officer 3 Roland Hermogeno; PO1 Vladimir Guadalupe; PO1 Roy Carbonell; PO1 Eliseo Jomar Palaroan; PO1 Daisy Bhel Genova; and PO1 Mikhail Jose Concina.

They were brought to Mother Seton Hospital in Naga City for treatment.

Authorities launched pursuit operation against the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS