President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his two Cabinet officials to meet the peace negotiators of the communist rebels when they arrive in Manila next week from the Netherlands.

In a statement on Sunday, Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said the President tasked him and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, to meet Fidel Agcaoili and Luis Jalandoni of the National Democratic Front "in an informal chat."

The meeting may take place next week in Manila, he said.

"I am now on my way to head the Philippine delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York so the planned meeting may take place upon my return next week," Dureza added.

The peace talks between the Duterte administration and the NDFP, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army, have been terminated last year.

Duterte has cited the atrocities and extortion activities by the NPA for ending the peace talks. Through a proclamation, he also declared the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Celerina Monte/DMS