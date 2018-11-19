The National Capital Region Police Office is set to deploy around 5,500 personnel during the two-day state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

In a radio interview Saturday, Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar said the 5,500 cops to be dispatched on November 20-21 Xi's visit will be from Manila Police District and Southern Police District.

"The NCRPO is ready and we also have continuous coordination with other agencies that will help us. We are also in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy," Eleazar said.

"We will be deploying around 5,500 uniformed police personnel. Basically they will come from Manila Police District and Southern Police District," he said.

He said there are no special instructions from the Chinese Embassy - only to coordinate preparation while the Chinese president is in Manila.

"We can't say its conditions but more on coordination on what we should prepare," he said.

Eleazar added there will be augmentation from CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon) Region and other districts. Around 200 personnel are on standby for possible deployment.

As to those who might conduct rallies during Xi's visit, he said the Civil Disturbance Management contingent will face the protesters.

Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada on Friday declared the suspension of classes and work in government offices for Xi’s visit on November 20.

“The Manila Police District has recommended the suspension of classes in Manila and work in the City Government Offices to ensure public order, safety and convenience,” the executive order said.

Based on the EO, the highlights of the activity will be a visit to Malacanang Palace and a wreath laying ceremony in Rizal Monument, Luneta Park. Ella Dionisio/DMS