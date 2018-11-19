President Rodrigo Roa Duterte had a "fruitful and productive" participation in the 26th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea, Malacanang said on Sunday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte joined the 20 other economic leaders in the AELM and participated in the dialogue before prominent business leaders during the summit of chief executive officers of the APEC Business Advisory Council, a meeting with leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum, and a dialogue with the International Monetary Fund.

"During his meetings with our neighbors, friends and allies in APEC, the President actively engaged in important discussions and advanced our country's priorities in what we consider as the most important economic cooperation platform in the world," he said.

Duterte has changed his mind by staying until Sunday to attend in other APEC events.

On Friday night, Malaca?ang came out with a schedule supposedly Duterte cutting short his trip at PNG.

Duterte proceeded to PNG after attending the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore where he skipped at least four events to take "power naps."

Some quarters have criticized him for this.

Panelo said at PNG, Duterte affirmed his commitment to continuously take part in and contribute to the APEC Forum.

He said the President underscored APEC's contribution to the Philippine economy.

The Philippine trade with APEC economies comprises 84 percent of the country's total trade worldwide with 82 percent of the Philippine merchandise exports destined for this region.

About 85 percent of all imports to the Philippines also come from the economic partners in APEC and about 83 percent of tourist arrivals to the Philippines are also from the APEC region.

The Chief Executive also interacted with the members of the Filipino community who work and reside in PNG.

Close to 40,000 of Filipinos and over 200 Philippine companies operate in the Pacific nation contributing to its overall domestic economy, Panelo said.

"With the President's undiminished dedication to our country's economic progress and the formidable support he was able to solicit from the respective leaders of the APEC Community, we are enthusiastic to say that this trip not only benefited our country today but also its overall economy in the following years," he said.

Panelo said Duterte also personally commended "his good friend" PNG Prime Minister Peter O’ Neill for his country’s successful hosting of this year's APEC Forum and also expressed his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality the Prime Minister and his people extended to him and the rest of the Philippine delegation.

The President arrived in Davao City Sunday night from his trips to Singapore and PNG, without delivering any arrival statement. Celerina Monte/DMS