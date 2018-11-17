A bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax caused tension among students of Reedley International School in Pasig City Friday morning.

A report from Eastern Police District ( EPD) said the school's receptionist received a text message from an anonymous person there is an alleged bomb threat around 8:25 am.

"Your school is going to down in a few hours. An explosive was sneaked inside your building early this morning at around 6:45 am- 7:00 am via students bag," the text message said.

EPD said the headmaster, Jerome Castro, reported to authorities about the incident.

Personnel from Police City Precinct 10 arrived at the school around 9:25 am followed by the SWAT ( Special Weapons and Tactics) team at 9:50 am to conduct validation and panelling.

As of 4 pm, authorities declared the school cleared from any suspected bomb.

Teachers and students were brought to the Barangay Ugong covered court. Ella Dionisio/DMS