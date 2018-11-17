The Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of custody of Communist Party of the Philippines-National Democratic Front (CPP-NDF) peace talks consultant Vicente Ladlad from the Quezon City Police District to the Metro Manila District Jail in Taguig.

QC Regional Trial Court Branch 93 Presiding Judge Arthur Malabaguio approved the commitment order of Ladlad, Alberto and Virginia Villamor. They were arrested on November 8 in Novaliches

Ladlad and Alberto Villamor will be transferred from the Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) to the jail facility at the headquarters of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Virginia Villamor was committed to the Quezon City Female Dormitory inside Camp Karingal.

Malabaguio also set the arraignment and pre-trial for the accused on November 23.

The three accused are facing violation of RA 9516 or illegal possession of explosives with no bail recommended and violation of RA 10591 or comprehensive firearms and ammunition regulation act with bail set P350,000 each for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were arrested after authorities received information Ladlad was keeping high-powered firearms and explosives at their hideout located in Brgy. San Bartolome, Novaliches.

During the search that was witnessed by Brgy. San Bartolome officials and president of Do?a Tomasa Homeowners Association, several high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, hand grenades and subversive documents were confiscated by the authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS