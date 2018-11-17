The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division Friday permitted former First Lady-turned Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos to post P150,000 bail for her temporary liberty.

In a one-hour hearing, Associate Justice Rafael Lagos said the 89-year-0ld Marcos can "post again bonds in the same amount in the forfeiture bond of the cases".

Last week, Lagos ordered the issuance of warrant of arrest against Marcos and forfeiture of bond for her non-appearance during her promulgation where she was found guilty of seven counts of graft and corruption.

This was in relation to the alleged transfer of around $200 million in seven Swiss bank accounts while she was a member of the defunct "Interim Batasang Pambansa" and Minister of Human Settlements last November 9.

The court called her absence "unjustifiable" but on November 12, the Marcos camp through her lawyer, Manuel Lazaro said in their motion the former First Lady failed to appear because she was indisposed.

Marcos, clad in a pink dress, was accompanied by her children Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos and Irene. Former Senator Ferdinand "Bong Bong" Marcos Jr and Imee's son Borgy Manotoc helped her walk from a white van to the courtroom.

But during the hearing, Marcos said she did not receive any notice of the date of her promulgation as her secretary is on leave and her former lawyer Robert Sison is sick.

She added on the day of her promulgation, she woke up late and just knew the decision after watching the news.

Lagos then asked her if she will appear if have known about the decision, the former First Lady said "yes".

"If I know, I'll be (here in court), even if I'm sick," she said.

In her affidavit, she said her absence was due to high blood pressure, pain and dizziness that made her woke up later than usual.

In their defense, one of her lawyers said there are no "inconsistency" on her statement.

"The justice asked her why she woke up late. And she said, I woke up late because I'm not feeling well and she also said she woke up late because she did not know," the lawyer told The Daily Manila Shimbun.

"It's not conflicting. It actually works together," he added.

The Marcos camp did not give any statement after they were released from court upon paying the bond.

Lagos clarified that the warrant of arrest was deferred because it was overtaken by the motion they filed but once it becomes stale then they will release the warrant.

Asked on the party she attended same day of the promulgation, Marcos said she just attended for a short time because it's the birthday of her daughter Imee. Ella Dionisio/DMS