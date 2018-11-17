Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reiterated Japan's support in the peace process in Mindanao, Malacanang said on Friday.

Abe and President Rodrigo Duterte held a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Singapore on Friday.

"It is a great pleasure for me to see you again for the first time since last November. And also thank you very much for your kind words about my victory in the most recent LDP presidential election. Now that I have another opportunity to continue working with you and so it is a great pleasure for me," Abe told Duterte.

He also expressed his condolences to the Philippines for its loss as well as those who lost their lives in the recent typhoons that hit the country.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Abe also congratulated the Philippines for passing the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

"(H)e conveyed Japan's intention to strengthen cooperation in line with the progress of the peace process," he said.

The spokesman said Duterte thanked Japan for contributing to the peace and development in Mindanao, particularly in the rehabilitation of Marawi.

Japan has been extending financial assistance to Mindanao, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Panelo said Abe also reaffirmed Japan's continued support for the Philippine government's "Build, Build, Build" Infrastructure Program.

"The Palace is confident that this 'golden age' of Philippine-Japan relations, which is a result of the Duterte administration's cautious, pragmatic, diplomatic yet independent foreign policy, would continue to yield great benefits for the country and improve the lives of our people," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS