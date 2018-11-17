President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talked about the South China Sea issue during their bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Singapore on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte assured Abe of the Philippine commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight in the disputed waters.

"Both leaders also discussed issues pertaining to the disputed South China Sea, during which PRRD stressed the Philippines' commitment to uphold the principles of freedom of navigation and overflight, freedom of commerce and other lawful activities, exercise of self-restraint, and the peaceful resolution of disputes," he said.

The Philippines has been tasked to be the new Country Coordinator for the ASEAN China Dialogue.

It will assume the role until 2021.

During the Philippine stint as coordinator, Duterte earlier vowed to push for the approval of an effective Code of Conduct in the disputed waters "at all cost."

The Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and Vietnam, all ASEAN countries have their respective claims in the South China Sea, which China has been claiming almost its entirety.

Japan has similar dispute with China in the East China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS