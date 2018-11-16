A yacht bearing three Korean passengers hit an electric power line in the sea Wednesday evening, resulting in the loss of power in some areas in Anda, Pangasinan.

In a report, the Anda Police Station said they received a call from village councilor Rodel dela Cruz of Barangay Awag around 11 pm Wednesday.

Dela Cruz told barangays Awag and Siapar as well as the Santiago Islands of Bolinao lost power. Anda police said these areas remain without power as of Thursday afternoon but electricity has been restored in the islands in Bolinao

Initial investigation by police said the three Koreans namely Taegeun Yoon, Seung Ki Ro, and Kwang Hoon Hur were originally on their way to Subic, Zambales when Yoon entered the waters of Barangay Awag.

The Koreans were not hurt. Officials from the Bureau of Customs, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Immigration are conducting further investigation. DMS