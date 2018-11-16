Seven illegal drugs suspects were arrested with at least two million worth of alleged shabu were confiscated in Pasig City last Wednesday, the National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) said.

NCRPO Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar said elements from NCRPO, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Pasig City police station conducted a buy-bust operation at 11:30 pm inside the suspects' drug den identified as Deogracias Banares, 45, at Rodriguez Compound, Tramo, Barangay Rosario.

Eleazar said the other suspects as Henribel Alib, 40 ; Victorio Mediario, 50; Jade Gaut, 24; Ronald Francisco, 34; Jaberto Maglasang, 41, and Jebrian Balasabas, 27.

Authorities confiscated 21 pieces of plastic sachets of alleged shabu with a street value of P 1,836,000 and one bundle of one thousand peso bills boodle-marked money equivalent to P60,000 for 25 grams of shabu sold by Banares to the poseur buyer.

"They just don't use (illegal drugs) there. They also sell big amounts of shabu and they pass it to other drug peddlers," Eleazar said in an ambush interview.

He said the arrested suspect may be connected to a large group.

Definitely, because for you to have this (big amount of) drugs... you have a connection with bigger groups," he said.

He said cases for violation of RA 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being prepared for filing in court against the arrested suspects.

The arrested suspects underwent drug tests while seized pieces of evidence were brought to the crime laboratory for quantitative examination. Ella Dionisio/DMS