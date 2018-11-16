The Philippine National Police ( PNP) will meet "Ang Probinsyano" producers to tell them to be "responsible" in portraying police officers in their show.

Ang Probinsyano is a local television series narrating the life of a police officer named Ricardo de Leon Dalisay who is known to fight bad cops and criminals.

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said the organization knows that the show is fiction but with some of the officials, including the head of the police force are being portrayed as villains, it gives a "bad impression" to the young generation.

"What we want is social responsibility. We understand their views but we hope they will also understand our views and also other people's views also," Albayalde said in an ambush interview in Mandaluyong City.

"Cardo is a good cop but when you involve the chief PNP himself it will drag the whole organization already. He is a villain. What would you expect? The bad impression it will give to the young generation that no less than the chief PNP is like that (a bad person). You will be dragging the whole organization, not (just) the person," he explained.

Based on the show, Cardo became a fugitive who helped people solve problems in society. Albayalde said this may give an impression to children not to seek police assistance if they need help.

"On our part, we are serious in our internal cleansing in the upliftment of the discipline and image of the PNP," he said.

He assured the public they will not ask the management to end the TV show and the PNP is even open for the production crew to shoot scenes inside Camp Crame.

Albayalde added he has been receiving text messages from other people telling him the show might give a bad impression since the actors are wearing police uniforms.

"We are just asking for a little respect," he said.

Senator Grace Poe, the daughter of the original Ang Probinsyano actor, late Fernando Poe Jr. said people's views on cops are based on the actions of real policemen and not based on the acting of fictional cops.

"Let's look at the bigger picture of the entire plot. And, that is, despite the wrongdoings happening around us, there are cops like Cardo, and his team, who will always fight for what is right and just," she said in a statement.

"Let's not overlook the redeeming value this has to offer. In the end, the menace will be subdued by what is true and good," she added. Ella Dionisio/DMS