Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they are looking into political rivalry as the motive in the ambush of the vice mayor of a La Union town and his aide last Wednesday.

"It can be political rivalry. Remember I said there were previous incidents... that there is intense political rivalry in the province of La Union," Albayalde said in an ambush interview in Mandaluyong City on Thursday.

Asked if they have intelligence reports of any involvement by La Union Mayor Aleli Concepcion and her father, Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion in illegal drugs, he said they have not received any information.

"We have not receive information if they are included in the regional watchlist," he said.

Albaylde said the Concepcions did not receive any threats prior to the incident.

The PNP cannot connect the incident with the notorious "Peralta Group" though the group is known to be involved in this kind of incident in some parts of Luzon.

Albayalde said they created a special investigation task group (SITG) for thorough investigation on the incident.

Vice Mayor Concepcion and his security aide were killed while six others, including his daughter, were injured after they were shot at by armed men in Balaoan, La Union. Ella Dionisio/DMS