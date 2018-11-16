President Rodrigo Duterte's "closeness" with convicted Ilocos Norte Representative Imedla Marcos was just a perception, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This as Duterte may visit Imelda once she is arrested and put to jail after the 5th Division of Sandiganbayan found her guilty for the seven counts of graft during the regime of her late husband Ferdinand Marcos, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters in Singapore.

"You know what, the closeness that they're saying, it's just perception. From what I know about this person (Duterte), he's not being affected by closeness," he said.

"I mean, you're his friend, if you need something, he will help you, but only up to that point. For example, you get jailed, 'I will visit you'," Panelo added.

He said Duterte would not meddle in Imelda's case.

Duterte would just allow the courts to handle the case of the former First Lady, he added.

The anti-graft court has yet to issue the warrant of arrest against Imelda. Celerina Monte/DMS