The camp of Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos apologized to Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division for failing to appear during the promulgation of her case last Friday due to health reasons.

Her new lawyer, Manuel Lazaro, filed last Monday a "motion for leave of court to avail of post conviction remedies" that states: "the failure to appear was neither intentional nor meant to disrespect this Honorable Court but was solely because she was indisposed."

The motion explained that the 89-year-old Marcos was "suffering from multiple organ infirmities and was under strict orders from physician to refrain from stressful condition that will put her at risk for heart and brain attack and recurrence of seizure."

Her camp attached a medical certificate to support her motion, which was released by the anti-graft court Thursday.

Marcos' camp is appearing before the Sandiganbayan Friday morning, a week after she did not appear when the anti-graft court ruled she was guilty of seven counts of graft and corruption in relation to her seven Swiss bank accounts allegedly used to transfer around $200 million while she was a Cabinet official and member of the interim parliament.

The former First Lady added her previous lawyer, Robert Sison, who used to accompany her in court, is confined at the Asian Hospital.

"Unfortunately on 09 November 2018, Atty. Sison was treated in the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa due to high blood pressure and was advised to rest for 3 days and was therefore unable to attend the scheduled hearing as attested to by his Sworn Statement and Medical Certificate," it said.

Marcos' camp is seeking that the court approve her motion, saying her absence was due to a "justifiable reason".

"She respectfully prays of this Honorable Court that her standing be restored and that she be given leave to avail of the remedies provided under the Rules of Criminal Procedure against her judgement of conviction," the motion said.

The motion of Marcos camp are they are seeking three remedies on her graft cases.

"That (a) she be given leave to avail of the remedies to question or challenge the adverse decision dated Nov 9 2o18; (b) defer the issuance of the warrant of arrest or suspend its implementation if one has been issued; and (c) reinstate her bail or allow her to post bail for her provisional liberty," the motion said.

On late Tuesday, the Sandiganbayan deferred the issuance of her warrant of arrest after the Fifth Division ordered it to be released. Sandiganbayan Presiding Judge Amparo Cabotaje Tang said Lazaro filed a motion to take leave of court to avail of remedies and deferment of issuance of warrant. Ella Dionisio/DMS