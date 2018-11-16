Sept. 2 declared as special non-working day in Ifugao to commemorate Yamashita's surrender
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill declaring September 2 of every year a special non-working holiday in Ifugao province.
Republic Act No. 11120, which was approved on October 30, calls for the commemoration of the surrender of General Tomoyuki Yamashita, commander of the then Japanese Imperial Army in the Philippines in Kiangan, Ifugao.
The law tasked the Provincial Government of Ifugao, in coordination with the municipal government of Kiangan, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, and the Military Shrines Services, to lead appropriate and meaningful commemorative programs and activities to be participated by officials and employees of the national provincial and municipal government agencies and instrumentalities, and civic, religious, non-government, business and civil society organizations.
This is to give significance and honor the heroes and heroines who contributed to the Philippines' liberation from the Japanese forces, the Act read.
The new law shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.
Duterte also inked into law 16 other bills, declaring special non-working holidays in various parts of the country on different dates of every year.
Their respective holidays coincide with their founding anniversaries.
These are the following:
RA No. 11113 - March 24 - Ligao City in Albay
RA No. 11114 - December 8 - Agoo in La Union
RA No. 11115 - June 16 - Villanueva in Misamis Oriental
RA No. 11116 - September 17 - Los Banos in Laguna
RA No. 11117 - July 4 - Lanao del Norte
RA No. 11118 - May 22 - Guimaras
RA No. 11119 - April 3, Albay, including its cities
RA No. 11121 - November 2 - Misamis Occidental
RA No. 11122 - September 21 - Cebu, including highly urbanized and component cities
RA No. 11123 - November 15 - Occidental Mindoro
RA No. 11124 - September 7 - Cavite City in Cavite
RA No. 11125 - June 17 - Agusan del Sur
RA No. 11126 - November 22 - Sultan Kudarat
RA No. 11128 - July 4 - Cadiz City in Negros Occidental
RA No. 11129 - June 27 - El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental
RA No. 11130 - December 1 - Padre Garcia in Batangas. Celerina Monte/DMS