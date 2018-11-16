Chinese President Xi Jinping will undertake a state visit to the Philippines on November 20-21, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Xi's visit is upon the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte, who went to China three times already since he assumed the presidency in 2016.

"It will be the first state visit of a Chinese President in 13 years," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

He said the two leaders are expected to exchange views on areas of mutual concern and "chart the course for the future of Philippine -China bilateral relations."

Earlier, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said some 10 loan agreements could be signed during Xi's visit to Manila.

When Duterte assumed office, he decided to take a softer stance with China amid the territorial dispute in the South China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS