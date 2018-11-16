President Rodrigo Duterte has underscored the importance of ASEAN's collaboration with Japan, particularly in sharing best practices on how to quickly recover from any disaster.

This was part of Duterte's intervention for the 21st ASEAN-Japan Summit held in Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore on November 14.

"We note how Japan quickly recovered from the impact of Typhoon Jebi. This is a testament to Japan’s remarkable resilience and admirable ability to build back stronger communities," he said.

"This is an area where ASEAN and Japan can clearly benefit from greater collaboration and sharing of best practices," Duterte added.

Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful Japan to hit Japan in 25 years, slammed western part of the country, leaving several people dead in September.

But Duterte said it was only one face of the growing multi-dimensional relations between Japan and Southeast Asia.

He cited the Fukuda Doctrine, a blueprint that ushered in a new era of more meaningful partnership between Japan and ASEAN.

Duterte said the Philippines also looks forward to the anticipated signing of the ASEAN-Japan Technical Cooperation Agreement "to further strengthen our people-to-people exchanges."

He said Manila also welcomes Vietnam as the new country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Dialogue Relations. Celerina Monte/DMS