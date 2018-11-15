A female cop claimed she was sexually abused by her senior officer in Puerto Princesa City last Monday.

Superintendent Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) police said the incident happened between 2:30 to 3 am at the Joint Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center in Sitio Magarwak, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

Tolentino said the victim requested to hide her identity as well as the 29 -year-old suspect who is an assistant Instructor of the maritime trooper course.

According to the victim, she and her companion were on duty as sentinels when the suspect approached her and forced her to accompany him to conduct roving inside the training center.

"The suspect then pushed the victim at the dark portion of a female CR and kissed her lips. He threatened the victim and brought her to a certain room at the 2nd floor of an old building, then took advantage of his superior strength and raped the victim," Tolentino said.

The victim told the incident to to her assistant instructor and course director prompting the arrest of the suspect.

Suspect was brought to the city police station and will face rape charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS