A Japanese national who was shot in Malate last Thursday passed away due to his gunshot wounds, according to the Manila Police District (MPD).

A report from the MPD said Masato Ogushi, 67, was pronounced dead at 4:16 pm by doctors from Ospital ng Maynila.

The Malate Police Station 9 said Ogushi was on a pedicab going to a hotel when he was shot by suspects around 11:45am. His attackers escaped.

Ogushi is the head of a Japanese group operating small businesses in the city of Manila.

Authorities are still investigating the case. Ella Dionisio/DMS