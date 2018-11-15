Japanese shot in Malate passes away
［ 95 words｜2018.11.15｜英字 ］
A Japanese national who was shot in Malate last Thursday passed away due to his gunshot wounds, according to the Manila Police District (MPD).
A report from the MPD said Masato Ogushi, 67, was pronounced dead at 4:16 pm by doctors from Ospital ng Maynila.
The Malate Police Station 9 said Ogushi was on a pedicab going to a hotel when he was shot by suspects around 11:45am. His attackers escaped.
Ogushi is the head of a Japanese group operating small businesses in the city of Manila.
Authorities are still investigating the case. Ella Dionisio/DMS