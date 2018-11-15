Malacanang condemned the ambush of local officials of Balaoan town in La Union, resulting to the death of the vice mayor and his aide on Wednesday.

"The Palace strongly denounces the recent ambush against Balaoan, La Union Mayor Aleli Concepcion and her father, Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The vice mayor and his aide, identified as Michael Ulep, died when the two-car convoy was waylaid along Banlaon-Luna road in Barangay Antonino.

The mayor, who was injured in the incident, was brought to a hospital for treatment.

"We also express our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends of the late Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion and his aide, Mr. Michael Ulep. We likewise pray for the speedy recovery of Mayor Aleli Concepcion and the victims who were critically wounded during this atrocity," Panelo said.

He said the Philippine National Police has been ordered to investigate the incident.

"We pursue and prosecute the persons behind these brazen murders and bring them to justice," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS