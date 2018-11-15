Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion of Balaoan, La Union and his security escort Mike Ulep were shot dead in an ambush along Balaoan-Luna provincial road Wednesday morning.

A report by the Balaoan police said Conception's daughter, Mayor Alelei Concepcion, was on a separate convoy.

She sustained gunshot wounds and is at Lorma Hospital.

According to initial police investigation, a Toyota Innova bearing the vice mayor and Ulep followed by a another vehicle with the vice mayor were heading east when unidentified gunmen on a Toyota RV-4 ambushed them.

Vice Mayor Concepcion and Ulep were rushed to Balaoan District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival by a doctor.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde said they are considering politics as one of the motives behind the shooting.

"(We) are looking into the possibilities of political motivation (since there is a tight political race in Balaoan)," Albayalde said. DMS