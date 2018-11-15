The Sandiganbayan deferred the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

“I just learned that the Court has deferred release of the warrant of arrest because the lawyer of Mrs. Marcos filed a motion yesterday asking leave of court to avail of remedies and deferment of issuance of warrant. The motion is set for hearing on Friday, November 16,” Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje Tang said in a statement late Tuesday.

Tang added the former First Lady can still post bail for her temporary freedom while her conviction has yet to be final and executory.

Meanwhile, former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay hoped the warrant of arrest will be issued forthright saying it's an administrative task of the court.

"The moment the conviction was promulgated and Imelda (Marcos) did not even appear in the promulgation, the issuance of warrant of arrest should be done next," he said.

The anti-graft court's Fifth Division said Marcos was found guilty on Friday for seven counts of graft and corruption.

These cases are related to the alleged transfer of around $200 million in seven Swiss bank accounts while she was a member of the defunct "Interim Batasang Pambansa" and Minister of Human Settlements. Ella Dionisio/DMS