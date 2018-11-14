An unidentified communist rebel was killed in an encounter with the military in Iloilo on Monday. a report said Tuesday.

In a press statement, the 61st Infantry Battalion said the troops were responding to an alleged presence of around 10 CPP-NPA ( Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army) members at Sitio Butuan, Brgy Igcabugao, Igbaras at 11:20 am.

A 30 minute-firefight occurred after rebels fired at the soldiers prompting them to fire back.

1st Lieutenant Hazel Joy Durotan, civil military officer of the 61st Infantry Battalion, said no one was hurt on the government side.

Troops found the body of the rebel while conducting pursuit operation while nine were held following the encounter.

They were able to recover three gallons of gasoline believed to be used in their plan to burn facilities of the Century Peak Energy Corporation ( CPEC).

Lieutenant Colonel Sisenando Magbalot Jr., commanding officer of the 61IB, said last August a pickup ferrying CPEC employees and 61st IB personnel was ambushed by rebels, wounding an employee.

He added in 2015, the NPA torched several heavy equipment of the company used to construct a mini-hydroproject in the same barangay.

“We are commending the vigilance of the local populace in reporting the presence of the CPP-NPA terrorist which resulted to the successful deterrence of their terroristic activities like sabotaging and burning of developmental projects in the area. This is a clear indication that the people in Panay are fed up with the terrorist group,” Magbalot said. Ella Dionisio/DMS